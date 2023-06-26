Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JETMORE, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage girl has been pronounced dead after the pickup she was driving slid, rolled and crashed into a Southwest Kansas field.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, emergency crews were called to an area about 5 miles south of Jetmore with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1999 Ford F150 driven by Kase J. Danaher, 16, of Jetmore, had been headed east on an unnamed road. Danaher lost control of the vehicle as it veered into the north ditch.

KHP noted that the pickup slid on its side and then rolled about one and a half times before it crashed onto its top in a field.

Officials said Danaher was rushed to Hodgeman County Health Center where she was pronounced deceased. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

