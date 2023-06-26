Strong-armed robbery on City of Lawrence bus leads to man’s arrest

Logan Morgan
Logan Morgan(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A strong-armed robbery on a City of Lawrence bus over the weekend led to one man’s arrest after a local business owner recognized him.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1 p.m. on Friday, June 23, officials were called to the area of 23rd and Harper St. with reports of a strong-armed robbery.

When officials arrived, they said the victim reported a man, later identified as Logan L. Morgan, 39, of Lawrence, had started to argue with him on a city bus. The situation escalated when Morgan allegedly knocked the victim down and stole his backpack and phone when he got off the bus.

LPD noted that the victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials said Morgan was found a few hours later after a business owner spotted him. He was arrested in the same area as the crime.

Morgan was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on robbery and as of Monday, remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPD officials, Allison Brese, 28, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County...
Topeka woman arrested after burglary of residence in NE Topeka
Jackson County Sheriff's Office says fake call reported in Holton Kan. temporarily shut down...
Swatting call in Holton temporarily shuts down road
Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility...
Inmate found deceased in cell at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Stanford's NiJaree Canady pitches against Washington during the first inning of an NCAA...
Star Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady returns to Topeka
Riley County Police authorities arrested 32-year-old Caleb Perry of Manhattan for his...
Manhattan man arrested following homicide investigation

Latest News

Thatcher
Riley Co. officials search for missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome
FILE
$451.7 million headed to Kansas to help bridge digital divide
FILE
Vehicle stolen over weekend found, suspect, items remain on the loose
FILE
Kansas law enforcement to crack down on buzzed driving over holiday weekend