Strong-armed robbery on City of Lawrence bus leads to man’s arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A strong-armed robbery on a City of Lawrence bus over the weekend led to one man’s arrest after a local business owner recognized him.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1 p.m. on Friday, June 23, officials were called to the area of 23rd and Harper St. with reports of a strong-armed robbery.

When officials arrived, they said the victim reported a man, later identified as Logan L. Morgan, 39, of Lawrence, had started to argue with him on a city bus. The situation escalated when Morgan allegedly knocked the victim down and stole his backpack and phone when he got off the bus.

LPD noted that the victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials said Morgan was found a few hours later after a business owner spotted him. He was arrested in the same area as the crime.

Morgan was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on robbery and as of Monday, remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

