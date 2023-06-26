Spending, censures and passports: An update from Rep. Jake LaTurner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas, said the latest budget bill is a step in the right direction.

The state’s 2nd District representative visited Eye on NE Kansas to update his work in Washington while Congress is on a two-week break.

LaTurner serves on the House Appropriations Committee. He said the current budget bill spends less than last year, while preserving priorities. He says it’s important because he believes the nation has to pay down “unsustainable” debt. He said he supports the additional allocations for building the border wall and adding border agents, plus increased spending for veterans and fully funding the PACT Act.

LaTurner also defended his decision to side with fellow Republicans in voting to censure Rep. Adam Schiff. The resolution stemmed from Schiff’s actions when he chaired the House Intelligence Committee and led an investigation into then-President Donald Trump. While Schiff called the allegations “false and defamatory,” LaTurner said Schiff was wrong, and documents indicate Schiff misreprented evidence.

In addition, LaTurner addressed continued delays with people trying to obtain passports. He urged anyone having issues with this - or any federal agencies - to reach out to his office.

