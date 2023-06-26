Silver Lake man in custody for meth possession following traffic stop

James I. Morehead, 62, of Silver Lake, was arrested on June 25 for multiple charges, including possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement.(OSAGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 47 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested a Silver Lake man on Sunday for possession charges.

On June 25, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at milepost 140 on Highway 75, near Carbondale, for a traffic violation where illegal narcotics were found.

After being taken into custody, the driver of the vehicle, James I. Morehead, 62, of Silver Lake, was taken to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Interference with law enforcement

