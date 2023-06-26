Silver Lake man in custody for meth possession following traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested a Silver Lake man on Sunday for possession charges.

On June 25, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at milepost 140 on Highway 75, near Carbondale, for a traffic violation where illegal narcotics were found.

After being taken into custody, the driver of the vehicle, James I. Morehead, 62, of Silver Lake, was taken to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

