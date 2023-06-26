Riley Co. officials search for missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. are searching for a missing man who has Down syndrome and is nonverbal.

The Riley County Police Department says that it needs the public’s help to find Thatcher, a local man with Down syndrome who has been reported missing. He is non-verbal.

Officials said Thatcher was last seen in the area of Arbor Dr. and Miller Pkwy. around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, June 26. He was wearing a dark blue shirt, blue shorts and gray sneakers. He is about 5-foot-10 and weighs around 180 lbs.

According to RCPD, Thatcher doe snot like sunlight and will be seeking shade. Officials also believe he will stick to sidewalks and roads as opposed to alleyways and fields.

If anyone sees Thatcher or knows where he may be, they should report that information to RCPD at 785-537-2112.

