RCPD searches for group who jumped victim in early-morning attack

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. are in search of a group of men who jumped their victim in an early-morning attack over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 25, officials were called to the 500 block of N. Manhattan Ave. with reports of an attack.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 24-year-old man who reported he had been jumped by four men he did not know. He said they punched and kicked him which also caused his glasses to break before they ran away.

RCPD noted that the victim was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan with suspected injuries to his head and neck.

Officials have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-537-9999.

