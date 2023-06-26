Plant experts offer diagnoses, advice at sick plant clinic

Experts looked at people’s sick or dying plants, diagnosing the cause of their conditions, and...
Experts looked at people’s sick or dying plants, diagnosing the cause of their conditions, and offering advice to get them back in shape.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee county’s master gardeners hosted a sick plant clinic Monday.

They and experts from Kansas State University set up in Fairlawn Plaza. They looked at people’s sick or dying plants, diagnosing the cause of their conditions, and offering advice to get them back in shape.

“It goes back to the identification,” Raymond Cloyd, KSU Entomology Professor, explained. “You have to identify the problem before you can take any action or remedy to alleviate it.”

“It was very valuable because it gives me a solid answer,” Plant Parent Mike Peters said. “I can stop worrying about the other things. I would recommend anybody come by.”

The clinic is put on every summer by K-State’s Shawnee County Extension Council.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPD officials, Allison Brese, 28, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County...
Topeka woman arrested after burglary of residence in NE Topeka
Jackson County Sheriff's Office says fake call reported in Holton Kan. temporarily shut down...
Swatting call in Holton temporarily shuts down road
Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility...
Inmate found deceased in cell at El Dorado Correctional Facility
FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital
FILE
Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field

Latest News

The Dole Institute of Politics is putting something special together for what would be Bob...
Dole Institute brings in Kansas artist for special anniversary
James I. Morehead, 62, of Silver Lake, was arrested on June 25 for multiple charges, including...
Silver Lake man in custody for meth possession following traffic stop
Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas
Victim threatened at knife-point as officials continue to search for suspect
Thatcher
Riley Co. officials search for missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome