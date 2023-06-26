Plant experts offer diagnoses, advice at sick plant clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee county’s master gardeners hosted a sick plant clinic Monday.

They and experts from Kansas State University set up in Fairlawn Plaza. They looked at people’s sick or dying plants, diagnosing the cause of their conditions, and offering advice to get them back in shape.

“It goes back to the identification,” Raymond Cloyd, KSU Entomology Professor, explained. “You have to identify the problem before you can take any action or remedy to alleviate it.”

“It was very valuable because it gives me a solid answer,” Plant Parent Mike Peters said. “I can stop worrying about the other things. I would recommend anybody come by.”

The clinic is put on every summer by K-State’s Shawnee County Extension Council.

