One in custody after mass shooting in KCMO leaves 3 dead, others wounded

3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after shooting in KCMO
3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after shooting in KCMO(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: KCPD announced Sunday evening a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a mass shooting Sunday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing, and detectives will be working this evening to gather investigative findings to present a case to prosecutors for consideration of applicable charges.

KCPD

Three people died and multiple others suffered gunshot wounds Sunday morning in Kansas City.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. at 57th Street and Prospect Avenue. Officers found three shooting victims, all three unresponsive, in a parking lot and on the street just to the south of the intersection. Those three victims, two men and one woman were all declared dead at the scene.

Officers were then advised that five additional shooting victims arrived at various hospitals by private vehicles or ambulance. Those five are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates there was a large gathering of people in a parking lot at the intersection when the victims were shot.

If anyone was in or around the area at the time and saw or heard anything, they are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

