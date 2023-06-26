Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church ends month long anniversary celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mt. Zion Baptist Church ended their 100th anniversary celebration with a huge crowd.

The church was packed full as they enjoyed devotionals, music, and worship.

Usher Leonard Embry said his favorite part of the celebration was giving all of the glory to God.

“We just remember the 100 years that God has brought us. I have been a member of the church for over 35 years,” said Embry. “It’s been a lot of people before me that have gone to glory and we are just here to celebrate 100 years that God has resided with us.”

Kaw Valley Layman’s President Jeff Sanders Sr. said it is important for everyone to realize why they are here.

“Everyday that you wake up is a blessing. Everyday that you breathe and you get air in your lungs, and you travel the highway is a blessing,” said Sanders. “So, for me, to be able to come down and celebrate with this great church, it’s just an unbelievable feeling.”

