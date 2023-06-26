Motorcycle driver seriously injured after rear-end collision north of Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 77-year-old motorcycle driver was seriously injured after his motorcycle was rear-ended by an SUV north of Salina.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, June 23, emergency crews were called to the area of N. Ohio and Shipton Rd. - about 2 miles north of Salina - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Buick Enclave driven by Randy Otto, 72, of Salina, and a 2022 Icebear Motorcycle driven by Raymond Aurand, 77, also of Salina, had been headed south on Ohio St., north of Grantville Rd.

KHP noted that Otto rear-ended Aurand’s motorcycle causing the pair to crash.

Officials said Otto escaped the crash without injury, however, Aurand was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

