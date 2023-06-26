Most children who die from accidental shootings are playing with guns, study says

FILE - For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted.
FILE - For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens, and a new study says most kids who die from accidental shootings are playing around with guns at home or mistaking them for toys.

The scientific journal Injury Epidemiology published a study on Monday that looked at cases over nearly a decade in which children younger than 15 accidentally killed themselves or another child with a gun.

The study found most of the shootings happened at the victim’s home, where in 8 out of 10 cases, the gun belonged to an older relative.

The research also discovered that in more than 40% of the incidents, the unintentional deaths happened to kids ages 2 to 4.

The report found the guns were left loaded in 92% of the deadly shootings for which info about the firearms was available.

For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted. And in kids 10 to 14, a third of the shooters were friends of the victims.

More than 92% of the shooters and 80% of the victims were males, according to the study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPD officials, Allison Brese, 28, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County...
Topeka woman arrested after burglary of residence in NE Topeka
Jackson County Sheriff's Office says fake call reported in Holton Kan. temporarily shut down...
Swatting call in Holton temporarily shuts down road
Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility...
Inmate found deceased in cell at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Stanford's NiJaree Canady pitches against Washington during the first inning of an NCAA...
Star Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady returns to Topeka
Riley County Police authorities arrested 32-year-old Caleb Perry of Manhattan for his...
Manhattan man arrested following homicide investigation

Latest News

FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Colorado Springs mass shooter pleads guilty; victims call him a ‘monster’ who hunted LGBTQ+ patrons
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
Biden announces how billions of dollars for expanding broadband internet are being distributed
FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will...
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot
A Topeka man is in police custody after deputies discover methamphetamine in his possession...
Topeka man faces drug charges following traffic stop
FILE
Avoid the Area: Rollover crash closes Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan