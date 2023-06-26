Monday forecast: Hot with low humidity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern this week will be the heat with heat indices 100°-110° by Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be several low chances for showers/storms this week with the greatest chance of rain toward the end of the week and into the first part of the weekend.

Taking Action:

With the heat building into the area this week, especially Wednesday and Thursday, make sure you’re staying safe. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Not tornadoes or any other severe weather hazard, heat! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind. Despite several rain chances for the week there aren’t any that will be significant enough at this time you should cancel any outdoor plans at this time. We’ll have to take these rain chances on a day by day basis so keep checking back for updates.

Overall confidence in the forecast is high but low when it comes to specific details in rain chances. Expecting today to be the nicest day of the week with the combination of sunshine, low humidity, and near seasonal temperatures otherwise the rest of the 8 day forecast has some hazards whether it’s cloud cover, rain or heat/humidity and that does include Sunday when it might be similar if not cooler than today/tomorrow but it will still be humid. The cold front for the upcoming weekend is not expected to drop the humidity as much as the front this past weekend did.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs around 90°. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds N/E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Can’t rule out the chance for showers or storms anytime/anywhere through the day but most of the day will be dry. Highs will depend on clouds and rain but most spots will be back up near 90°. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Will keep a low chance for showers/storms in the forecast for Tuesday night as the increase in humidity will continue which may be enough to spark off the rain showers however most of the rain will be out of the area by Wednesday morning leading to plenty of sun and highs that could range anywhere from 98-103 with the highest chance of exceeding 100° south of I-70. While there is a low chance for storms again Thursday morning will keep it dry in the 8 day with highs similar to Wednesday. Heat indices both days could be as hot as 110°.

There will be a slight cool down Friday but it will depend on rain details, if it ends up being dry highs could be closer to the mid-upper 90s rather than most spots in the mid to even low 90s so it will be a transition to the weekend when highs more in the 80s are more likely. Highest chance of rain for the weekend is Saturday but confidence is low on specifics like how long it will last.

Looking ahead to the 4th of July (next Tuesday) it does look hot with highs in the low 90s and a very low chance for rain in the evening but with it being more than a week away it’s not a guarantee especially on the rain chance.

