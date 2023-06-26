MIAA adds new school for 2024-2025 academic year

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Washburn and Emporia State will have new competition to prepare for.

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association will have its 15th member to join the conference. The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will be added to the association in the fall of 2024. The university currently sponsors ten sports – volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis.

“The MIAA is excited to welcome the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith as a new member beginning next summer,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy per a release. “As the MIAA CEOs have approved a plan for steady and strategic membership growth during the next few years, UAFS provides the MIAA with an opportunity to add an outstanding public university, with great leadership and terrific athletic facilities, in a growing community in Northwest Arkansas.”

According to the MIAA, UAFS became a Division II athletic institution in 2009 and has been a member of the Lone Star Conference (LSC) since July 2019. Since becoming an NCAA member, the Lions have won 13 conference championships and have had 19 NCAA postseason appearances.

“An athletic conference should bring like-minded institutions in a geographical area to compete and allow their student-athletes to excel academically and develop life skills, and the MIAA does that for UAFS,” stated UAFS Athletic Director Curtis Janz per a release. “The geographical footprint of the MIAA allows for our student-athletes to participate academically and enhance their experience as collegiate student-athletes. Our fans can travel and support our teams on the road, just as we can welcome more fans from MIAA opponents.”

The MIAA last expanded in 2019 with the addition of Newman University and Rogers State University as associate members. Both institutions became full-time members to begin the 2022-23 academic year.

The MIAA was formed in 1912 MIAA where student-athletes have won 54 NCAA Division II team championships and well over 400 individual national titles.

