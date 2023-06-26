Medical emergency causes Jeep to veer down steep embankment along I-70

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A medical emergency caused the driver of one Jeep in Shawnee Co. to veer off the interstate and down a steep embankment over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.8 on eastbound I-70 - near the Turnpike Service Area - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Guy Niederhauser, 36, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed east on the interstate when Niederhauser had a medical emergency.

KHP said the emergency caused the Jeep to veer off the interstate and down a steep embankment into the tree line.

Officials noted that Niederhauser was treated for minor injuries by AMR at the scene, however, he was not taken to a local hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

