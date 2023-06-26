Loved ones & community celebrate the life of Clay County fireman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends, family, and colleagues joined together to celebrate the life of a Clay County firefighter on June 23.

Jeff Coulson served as a volunteer firefighter with the Longford Rural Fire District for well over twenty years.

Captain Curtis Steenbock said that Coulson was like family to him.

“Jeff was just a really good guy. We had been on the department together for close to 25 years, I think maybe this year. He was a mechanic and he kept everything running and fixed everything,” said Steenbock. “But, he was always first to show up and last one to leave the scene.”

Coulson’s family said that he was known for having a great work ethic and an even greater heart.

Steenbock knows Coulson touched many peoples lives and will be missed dearly.

“Really invested in his work, and really cared about what he did and you know doing it right, and he cared about his family,” said Steenbock.

