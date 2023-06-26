KU women’s basketball picks up 2024 recruit

Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball...
Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Brandon Schneider and company add another recruit for the future.

Regan Williams heads into her senior season at Park Hill South High School in Kansas City, Missouri. Williams helped lead the Panthers to a state runner-up finish and a 25-4 record last season as their team was ranked No. 6 in the state of Missouri.

She will join her soon to be teammate and Washburn Rural star Zoe Canfield who took to Twitter to express her excitement.

