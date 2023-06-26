Kansas law enforcement to crack down on buzzed driving over holiday weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned they may see extra law enforcement officials on Kansas roadways over the holiday weekend as they crack down on buzzed and drunk driving.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that over the Independence Day holiday weekend, law enforcement officials from all over the Sunflower State will focus on keeping roadways safe. KDOT has also joined the Kansas Highway Patrol to encourage drivers to concentrate on safe driving habits and plan ahead.

“Remember to celebrate safely this upcoming holiday weekend,” said Captain Candice Breshears, Kansas Highway Patrol. “Please make sure you and your loved ones are always buckled up when you get in a vehicle, and don’t drive impaired or distracted. If you plan on drinking over the weekend, make arrangements to get home safely by designating your sober driver before you celebrate.”

KDOT noted that 2,158 alcohol-related crashes were recorded in Kansas in 2021, 86 of those ended in fatality. While DUI crashes can happen at any time, more than three-quarters of those in 2021 happened at night.

“Anytime you are operating a vehicle, it’s always a priority to focus on driving safely,” said Vanessa Spartan, KDOT Transportation Safety Bureau Chief. “And with many Fourth of July activities taking place at night, it’s an especially important time to pay attention to the roadway and be aware of other motorists.”

The Department reminded drivers that the legal limit is 0.08%. However, even a small amount of alcohol is considered buzzed driving. In 2021, there were 2,226 people killed across the nation by drivers with a BAC between 0.01% and 0.07%.

“We encourage drivers to plan ahead to minimize summer travel stress,” said Steve Hewitt, Kansas Turnpike Authority CEO. “Besides having an emergency kit with extra water in your vehicle, a K-TAG makes travel easy and convenient. With a K-TAG, you can move through toll zones without stopping, which improves overall safety, and it also works in Oklahoma, Texas and nearly all of Florida.”

