Investigation into threats leads to man’s arrest after multiple warrants found

Dominique Whetstone
Dominique Whetstone(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation that led officials to Central Topeka also led to the arrest of one man after it was found he had multiple warrants.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, officials had gone to the 3100 block of SW 21st St. to follow up on a criminal threats investigation.

Officials said a suspect, identified as Dominique T. Whetstone, 29, of Topeka, had allegedly threatened a person he knew. They also found he had warrants out for his arrest.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, TPD said Whetstone was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption
  • Assault
  • Criminal trespass
  • Operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag
  • Vehicle liability insurance
  • Vehicle liability insurance - required with a prior conviction less than three years ago
  • Topeka bench warrant

As of Monday, Whetstone no longer remains behind bars as his bond has been posted.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPD officials, Allison Brese, 28, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County...
Topeka woman arrested after burglary of residence in NE Topeka
Jackson County Sheriff's Office says fake call reported in Holton Kan. temporarily shut down...
Swatting call in Holton temporarily shuts down road
Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility...
Inmate found deceased in cell at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Stanford's NiJaree Canady pitches against Washington during the first inning of an NCAA...
Star Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady returns to Topeka
Riley County Police authorities arrested 32-year-old Caleb Perry of Manhattan for his...
Manhattan man arrested following homicide investigation

Latest News

Thatcher
Riley Co. officials search for missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome
Logan Morgan
Strong-armed robbery on City of Lawrence bus leads to man’s arrest
FILE
$451.7 million headed to Kansas to help bridge digital divide
FILE
Vehicle stolen over weekend found, suspect, items remain on the loose
FILE
Kansas law enforcement to crack down on buzzed driving over holiday weekend