Investigation into threats leads to man’s arrest after multiple warrants found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation that led officials to Central Topeka also led to the arrest of one man after it was found he had multiple warrants.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, officials had gone to the 3100 block of SW 21st St. to follow up on a criminal threats investigation.

Officials said a suspect, identified as Dominique T. Whetstone, 29, of Topeka, had allegedly threatened a person he knew. They also found he had warrants out for his arrest.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, TPD said Whetstone was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption

Assault

Criminal trespass

Operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag

Vehicle liability insurance

Vehicle liability insurance - required with a prior conviction less than three years ago

Topeka bench warrant

As of Monday, Whetstone no longer remains behind bars as his bond has been posted.

