‘I share that concern’: Topeka Police Chief talks unsolved homicides, crime rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles has called on residents of the Capital City to come forward with any information they have about the city’s four unsolved homicides in 2023.

With the Capital City recording a spike in violent crimes for 2023, including 18 homicides, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles says many have reached out.

“I hear you and I share that concern,” Chief Wheeles said. “One homicide is too many, 18 is far, far too many.”

While 14 of the city’s homicides have been solved, Wheeles said four remain unsolved - and now he needs help.

The first victim, Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found on Jan. 8, in the 1300 block of SE Madison St. The Topeka Police Department was called with reports of gunshots around 9 a.m. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was identified as Khristopher A. L. Brown, 19, of Topeka. Just before 8 p.m. on March 14, emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. following a hit-and-run. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim, Aaron Mathis Jr., 16, of Topeka, succumbed to his injuries following a shooting in the 3500 block of Kerry Ave. On April 7, officials were called with reports of an early-morning shooting in a nearby parking lot. Mathes was found at the scene and was taken to a local hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on April 26 and passed away.

Lastly, Brandon Drew, 39, of Topeka, was found in the 3500 block of Kerry Ave. as well after officials were called around 2 p.m. on May 15. Drew was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries. However, he later succumbed to his injuries as well.

“Four acts of gun violence that resulted in senseless tragedies, leaving behind devastated families and a community with a sense of fear,” Wheeles noted. “I’m asking for your help in making the Capital City safer, making our neighborhoods safer.”

Wheeles said sharing information can create closure for families, as well as a sense of trust and truth. He knows there are Topekans who have information about the murders.

“We must not allow acts of violence to go without consequence,” he said. “We must let the truth be known and seek justice for the families and for the community as a whole.”

The Chief said any information available could make all the difference.

If anyone has information about these incidents, they should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

