Gradey Dick introduced by Raptors

TORONTO, (KWCH) - Days after being selected 13th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Gradey Dick was officially introduced as the newest member of the Toronto Raptors in a press conference held Monday.

Dick will be switching to wear number 1, the same number he wore at both Wichita Collegiate and Sunrise Christian before wearing number 4 at Kansas.

Dick has quickly been making his way around the city of Toronto, taking in a Blue Jays game Sunday with college rival and new teammate Markquis Nowell.

“I think, the most positive note, just how beautiful the city is and just the people around here, definitely me and my parents have noticed just walking around the street how genuine the people around here are,” said Dick, “I’ve talked about, even before I was drafted, I wanted to be in an organization where I can find that good fit in it, but also be in a winning culture with a fan base that’s not like anything else, and I think I hit the jackpot.”

He is not the first player with Wichita ties to join the Raptors organization. Fred VanVleet, who earlier this month opted out of his contract with the Raptors, has been a key member of the team and someone Dick had a chance to watch from a young age.

“Obviously grew up watching him when he was here, him and got really close with Ron Baker. But kind of through Ron and going to those games, seeing him at a young age and going to some camps. I might have worked a camp, I was really young but ‘worked,’ I guess I was just shooting with him on the side. I just remember having some talks with him at a young age and then just seeing him blow up, do what he did. Actually my dad has this poster in my room that just says Undrafted, and an article about him, I would always have it right before I walk out my door.”

Dick is set to join a first year head coach in Toronto with Darko Rajaković taking the reigns of the program. Rajaković was hired in the offseason to replace Nick Nurse after spending the last 10 seasons as an assistant coach. He was most recently with Memphis.

“Going into Kansas, me being a new guy there, learning from a Hall of Fame coach like [Bill Self], you put a coach like Coach Darko with one of the most intelligent minds out there, so it’s one of those things where it’s a win-win,” added Dick.

“It’s really rare I feel like to have a head coach putting you through a personal workout, not a lot of teams have that, so just a huge advantage and something that helped me prepare to hit the ground running.”

Dick will take the court for the first time in Raptors uniform at the Summer League in Las Vegas, with his first game coming Friday, July 7, against Chicago.

