Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With fireworks sales tents popping up around Northeast Kansas many organizations have their own events set to dazzle as the nation marks another Independence Day.
From county and city fireworks regulations to show details set to dazzle a larger crowd, here’s what you need to know:
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|Wednesday, June 28
|2 p.m.
|Safety Tips with the St. Marys Fire Department
|St. Marys Library, 306 N. 5th St., St. Marys
|Wednesday, June 28
|7 p.m.
|Fourth of July Kaw Valley Community Band Concert
|Riverside Park Gazebo, 500 W. Lasley St., St. Marys
|Thursday, June 29
|7 p.m.
|Red, White & Blue Bingo
|St. Marys Armory, 110 S. 5th St., St. Marys
|Friday, June 30
|6 p.m.
|Red, White & Blue Softball Tournament
|Riverside Park, 500 W. Lasley St., St. Marys
|Friday, June 30 - Tuesday, July 4
|6 - 10 p.m.
|Freedom Fest JC
|Downtown Junction City
|Saturday, July 1
|6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
|St. Marys Red, White and Blue
|Riverside Park, 500 W. Lasley St., St. Marys
|Sunday, July 2
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|St. Marys Red, White and Blue
|Riverside Park, 500 W. Lasley St., St. Marys
|Monday, July 3
|4 - 8:30 p.m.
|Independence Day Celebration and Clay Co. Fireworks
|Clay County Fairgrounds, 205 S. 12th St., Clay Center
|Monday, July 3
|10 p.m.
|Silver Lake Community Fireworks Display
|North of Highway 24 and East of Sage, Silver Lake
|Tuesday, July 4
|8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
|Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival and Fireworks
|Lake Shawnee, 3137 SE 29th St., Topeka
|Tuesday, July 4
|9 p.m.
|Eudora Fireworks Display
|Eudora Middle School, 2635 Church St., Eudora
|Tuesday, July 4
|9:30 p.m.
|Emporia Forth of July Fireworks
|Emporia State University, 1 Kellogg Circle, Emporia
Fireworks stands in Shawnee County:
|Location
|Name
|5324 SW Topeka Blvd.
|Garrett’s Fireworks
|9615 SW Auburn Rd.
|M2 Fireworks
|4444 NW 17th St.
|Jake’s Fireworks
|2045 SE 4th St.
|Jake’s Fireworks
|2845 SE Wittenberg Rd.
|Jake’s Fireworks
|5005 SW Topeka Blvd.
|Boomtown Fireworks
|3016 NE Meriden Rd.
|Skyline Fireworks
|2235 SE Croco Rd.
|HI Performance Fireworks
|602 SE Croco Rd.
|3 D Fireworks LLC
|2815 SW Urish Rd.
|3 D Fireworks LLC
|3710 NW Topeka Blvd.
|Cracker Shack
|2131 SE 45th St.
|Kapow Fireworks
|4703 NW Hunters Ridge Circle
|Stars & Stripes Fireworks
|4545 NW Topeka Blvd.
|Stars & Stripes Fireworks
|7934 SW 10th St.
|Thompson’s Fireworks
|7627 SW 17th St.
|Mission Hill Fireworks
|5101 SW Topeka Blvd.
|J.Y. Fireworks
|9025 SW 21st St.
|Big Phil’s Fireworks
|601 SE Croco Rd.
|At The Farm Fireworks
|3145 NE K-4 Highway
|Big Bang Fireworks
|4120 NW Brickyard Rd.
|Brickyard Fireworks LLC
|3439 NW Hoch Rd.
|Dynamite Dan’s Fireworks Stand
|110 NE Highway 24
|Jake’s Fireworks
|4600 SW Topeka Blvd.
|Jake’s Fireworks
|1501 SW Wanamaker Rd.
|Jake’s Fireworks
|2600 NW Rochester Rd.
|Jake’s Fireworks
|3110 SE 6th Ave.
|Bellino Fireworks Inc.
|6020 SE 29th St.
|Bellino Fireworks Inc.
|5311 SW 22nd Pl.
|Bellino Fireworks Inc.
|800 NW 25th St.
|Bellino Fireworks Inc.
|240 SE 29th St.
|Bellino Fireworks Inc.
|5123 SE 29th St.
|Bellino Fireworks Inc.
|2010 SE 29th St.
|Bellino Fireworks Inc.
|2047 SW Topeka Blvd.
|Garrett’s Fireworks
|2951 SW Wanamaker Rd.
|Garrett’s Fireworks
|636 NW Highway 24
|Garrett’s Fireworks
|115 SW 29th St.
|Garrett’s Fireworks
|5301 SW 21st St.
|Garrett’s Fireworks
|631 NE Highway 24
|Garrett’s Fireworks
|2075 SE 29th St.
|Garrett’s Fireworks
|200 NE Highway 24
|Ka-Boomer’s
|3101 SW Topeka Blvd.
|Garrett’s Fireworks
|2040 NW Topeka Blvd.
|Garrett’s Fireworks
|4200 SW Huntoon St.
|Ka-Boomer’s
|3301 SW Gage Blvd.
|Second 2 None
|3600 SW Topeka Blvd.
|At The Farm Fireworks
|2622 SE 6th Ave.
|Victory Fireworks
|2010 SE 45th St.
|TNT Fireworks
|815 SW Fairlawn Rd.
|Capital Boom Fireworks
|6401 SW 17th St.
|Phantom Fireworks
When to shoot fireworks:
- Pottawatomie Co.
- Saint George
- July 1 - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- July 2 - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- July 3 - 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- July 4 - 12:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- St. Marys
- June 27 to July 3 - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- July 4 - 8 a.m. to midnight
- July 5 to July 6 - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Wamego
- July 1 to July 3 - 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- July 4 - 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- July 5 - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saint George
- Osage Co.
- Carbondale
- June 27 to July 3 - 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- July 4 - 8 a.m. to midnight
- July 5 - 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Carbondale
- Lyon Co.
- Emporia
- June 27 to July 2 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- July 3 to July 4 - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- July 5 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Emporia
- Geary Co.
- Grandview Plaza
- June 27 to June 29 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- June 30 to July 1 - 10 a.m. to midnight
- July 2 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- July 3 to July 4 - 10 a.m. to midnight
- July 5 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Grandview Plaza
- Dickinson Co.
- Chapman
- July 1 to July 4 - 8 a.m. to midnight
- Chapman
- Douglas Co.
- Eudora
- July 1 to July 2 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- July 3 to July 4 - 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Eudora
Pets:
