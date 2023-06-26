Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With fireworks sales tents popping up around Northeast Kansas many organizations have their own events set to dazzle as the nation marks another Independence Day.

From county and city fireworks regulations to show details set to dazzle a larger crowd, here’s what you need to know:

DateTimeEventLocation
Wednesday, June 282 p.m.Safety Tips with the St. Marys Fire DepartmentSt. Marys Library, 306 N. 5th St., St. Marys
Wednesday, June 287 p.m.Fourth of July Kaw Valley Community Band ConcertRiverside Park Gazebo, 500 W. Lasley St., St. Marys
Thursday, June 297 p.m.Red, White & Blue BingoSt. Marys Armory, 110 S. 5th St., St. Marys
Friday, June 306 p.m.Red, White & Blue Softball TournamentRiverside Park, 500 W. Lasley St., St. Marys
Friday, June 30 - Tuesday, July 46 - 10 p.m.Freedom Fest JCDowntown Junction City
Saturday, July 16 a.m. - 10 p.m.St. Marys Red, White and BlueRiverside Park, 500 W. Lasley St., St. Marys
Sunday, July 29 a.m. - 5 p.m.St. Marys Red, White and BlueRiverside Park, 500 W. Lasley St., St. Marys
Monday, July 34 - 8:30 p.m.Independence Day Celebration and Clay Co. FireworksClay County Fairgrounds, 205 S. 12th St., Clay Center
Monday, July 310 p.m.Silver Lake Community Fireworks DisplayNorth of Highway 24 and East of Sage, Silver Lake
Tuesday, July 48 a.m. - 10 p.m.Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival and FireworksLake Shawnee, 3137 SE 29th St., Topeka
Tuesday, July 49 p.m. Eudora Fireworks DisplayEudora Middle School, 2635 Church St., Eudora
Tuesday, July 49:30 p.m.Emporia Forth of July FireworksEmporia State University, 1 Kellogg Circle, Emporia

Fireworks stands in Shawnee County:

LocationName
5324 SW Topeka Blvd.Garrett’s Fireworks
9615 SW Auburn Rd.M2 Fireworks
4444 NW 17th St.Jake’s Fireworks
2045 SE 4th St.Jake’s Fireworks
2845 SE Wittenberg Rd.Jake’s Fireworks
5005 SW Topeka Blvd.Boomtown Fireworks
3016 NE Meriden Rd.Skyline Fireworks
2235 SE Croco Rd.HI Performance Fireworks
602 SE Croco Rd.3 D Fireworks LLC
2815 SW Urish Rd.3 D Fireworks LLC
3710 NW Topeka Blvd.Cracker Shack
2131 SE 45th St.Kapow Fireworks
4703 NW Hunters Ridge CircleStars & Stripes Fireworks
4545 NW Topeka Blvd.Stars & Stripes Fireworks
7934 SW 10th St.Thompson’s Fireworks
7627 SW 17th St.Mission Hill Fireworks
5101 SW Topeka Blvd.J.Y. Fireworks
9025 SW 21st St.Big Phil’s Fireworks
601 SE Croco Rd.At The Farm Fireworks
3145 NE K-4 HighwayBig Bang Fireworks
4120 NW Brickyard Rd.Brickyard Fireworks LLC
3439 NW Hoch Rd.Dynamite Dan’s Fireworks Stand
110 NE Highway 24Jake’s Fireworks
4600 SW Topeka Blvd. Jake’s Fireworks
1501 SW Wanamaker Rd. Jake’s Fireworks
2600 NW Rochester Rd. Jake’s Fireworks
3110 SE 6th Ave. Bellino Fireworks Inc.
6020 SE 29th St. Bellino Fireworks Inc.
5311 SW 22nd Pl. Bellino Fireworks Inc.
800 NW 25th St. Bellino Fireworks Inc.
240 SE 29th St. Bellino Fireworks Inc.
5123 SE 29th St.Bellino Fireworks Inc.
2010 SE 29th St. Bellino Fireworks Inc.
2047 SW Topeka Blvd. Garrett’s Fireworks
2951 SW Wanamaker Rd. Garrett’s Fireworks
636 NW Highway 24 Garrett’s Fireworks
115 SW 29th St. Garrett’s Fireworks
5301 SW 21st St. Garrett’s Fireworks
631 NE Highway 24Garrett’s Fireworks
2075 SE 29th St. Garrett’s Fireworks
200 NE Highway 24Ka-Boomer’s
3101 SW Topeka Blvd. Garrett’s Fireworks
2040 NW Topeka Blvd. Garrett’s Fireworks
4200 SW Huntoon St. Ka-Boomer’s
3301 SW Gage Blvd. Second 2 None
3600 SW Topeka Blvd. At The Farm Fireworks
2622 SE 6th Ave. Victory Fireworks
2010 SE 45th St. TNT Fireworks
815 SW Fairlawn Rd. Capital Boom Fireworks
6401 SW 17th St. Phantom Fireworks

When to shoot fireworks:

  • Pottawatomie Co.
    • Saint George
      • July 1 - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
      • July 2 - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
      • July 3 - 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
      • July 4 - 12:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
    • St. Marys
      • June 27 to July 3 - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
      • July 4 - 8 a.m. to midnight
      • July 5 to July 6 - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Wamego
      • July 1 to July 3 - 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
      • July 4 - 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
      • July 5 - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Osage Co.
    • Carbondale
      • June 27 to July 3 - 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
      • July 4 - 8 a.m. to midnight
      • July 5 - 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Lyon Co.
    • Emporia
      • June 27 to July 2 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
      • July 3 to July 4 - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
      • July 5 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Geary Co.
    • Grandview Plaza
      • June 27 to June 29 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
      • June 30 to July 1 - 10 a.m. to midnight
      • July 2 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
      • July 3 to July 4 - 10 a.m. to midnight
      • July 5 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Dickinson Co.
    • Chapman
      • July 1 to July 4 - 8 a.m. to midnight
  • Douglas Co.
    • Eudora
      • July 1 to July 2 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
      • July 3 to July 4 - 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Pets:

