Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With fireworks sales tents popping up around Northeast Kansas many organizations have their own events set to dazzle as the nation marks another Independence Day.

From county and city fireworks regulations to show details set to dazzle a larger crowd, here’s what you need to know:

Date Time Event Location Wednesday, June 28 2 p.m. Safety Tips with the St. Marys Fire Department St. Marys Library, 306 N. 5th St., St. Marys Wednesday, June 28 7 p.m. Fourth of July Kaw Valley Community Band Concert Riverside Park Gazebo, 500 W. Lasley St., St. Marys Thursday, June 29 7 p.m. Red, White & Blue Bingo St. Marys Armory, 110 S. 5th St., St. Marys Friday, June 30 6 p.m. Red, White & Blue Softball Tournament Riverside Park, 500 W. Lasley St., St. Marys Friday, June 30 - Tuesday, July 4 6 - 10 p.m. Freedom Fest JC Downtown Junction City Saturday, July 1 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. St. Marys Red, White and Blue Riverside Park, 500 W. Lasley St., St. Marys Sunday, July 2 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. St. Marys Red, White and Blue Riverside Park, 500 W. Lasley St., St. Marys Monday, July 3 4 - 8:30 p.m. Independence Day Celebration and Clay Co. Fireworks Clay County Fairgrounds, 205 S. 12th St., Clay Center Monday, July 3 10 p.m. Silver Lake Community Fireworks Display North of Highway 24 and East of Sage, Silver Lake Tuesday, July 4 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival and Fireworks Lake Shawnee, 3137 SE 29th St., Topeka Tuesday, July 4 9 p.m. Eudora Fireworks Display Eudora Middle School, 2635 Church St., Eudora Tuesday, July 4 9:30 p.m. Emporia Forth of July Fireworks Emporia State University, 1 Kellogg Circle, Emporia

Fireworks stands in Shawnee County:

Location Name 5324 SW Topeka Blvd. Garrett’s Fireworks 9615 SW Auburn Rd. M2 Fireworks 4444 NW 17th St. Jake’s Fireworks 2045 SE 4th St. Jake’s Fireworks 2845 SE Wittenberg Rd. Jake’s Fireworks 5005 SW Topeka Blvd. Boomtown Fireworks 3016 NE Meriden Rd. Skyline Fireworks 2235 SE Croco Rd. HI Performance Fireworks 602 SE Croco Rd. 3 D Fireworks LLC 2815 SW Urish Rd. 3 D Fireworks LLC 3710 NW Topeka Blvd. Cracker Shack 2131 SE 45th St. Kapow Fireworks 4703 NW Hunters Ridge Circle Stars & Stripes Fireworks 4545 NW Topeka Blvd. Stars & Stripes Fireworks 7934 SW 10th St. Thompson’s Fireworks 7627 SW 17th St. Mission Hill Fireworks 5101 SW Topeka Blvd. J.Y. Fireworks 9025 SW 21st St. Big Phil’s Fireworks 601 SE Croco Rd. At The Farm Fireworks 3145 NE K-4 Highway Big Bang Fireworks 4120 NW Brickyard Rd. Brickyard Fireworks LLC 3439 NW Hoch Rd. Dynamite Dan’s Fireworks Stand 110 NE Highway 24 Jake’s Fireworks 4600 SW Topeka Blvd. Jake’s Fireworks 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd. Jake’s Fireworks 2600 NW Rochester Rd. Jake’s Fireworks 3110 SE 6th Ave. Bellino Fireworks Inc. 6020 SE 29th St. Bellino Fireworks Inc. 5311 SW 22nd Pl. Bellino Fireworks Inc. 800 NW 25th St. Bellino Fireworks Inc. 240 SE 29th St. Bellino Fireworks Inc. 5123 SE 29th St. Bellino Fireworks Inc. 2010 SE 29th St. Bellino Fireworks Inc. 2047 SW Topeka Blvd. Garrett’s Fireworks 2951 SW Wanamaker Rd. Garrett’s Fireworks 636 NW Highway 24 Garrett’s Fireworks 115 SW 29th St. Garrett’s Fireworks 5301 SW 21st St. Garrett’s Fireworks 631 NE Highway 24 Garrett’s Fireworks 2075 SE 29th St. Garrett’s Fireworks 200 NE Highway 24 Ka-Boomer’s 3101 SW Topeka Blvd. Garrett’s Fireworks 2040 NW Topeka Blvd. Garrett’s Fireworks 4200 SW Huntoon St. Ka-Boomer’s 3301 SW Gage Blvd. Second 2 None 3600 SW Topeka Blvd. At The Farm Fireworks 2622 SE 6th Ave. Victory Fireworks 2010 SE 45th St. TNT Fireworks 815 SW Fairlawn Rd. Capital Boom Fireworks 6401 SW 17th St. Phantom Fireworks

When to shoot fireworks:

Pottawatomie Co. Saint George July 1 - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 2 - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 - 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. July 4 - 12:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. St. Marys June 27 to July 3 - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 4 - 8 a.m. to midnight July 5 to July 6 - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wamego July 1 to July 3 - 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4 - 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 5 - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Osage Co. Carbondale June 27 to July 3 - 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4 - 8 a.m. to midnight July 5 - 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lyon Co. Emporia June 27 to July 2 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 to July 4 - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Geary Co. Grandview Plaza June 27 to June 29 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 30 to July 1 - 10 a.m. to midnight July 2 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 to July 4 - 10 a.m. to midnight July 5 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dickinson Co. Chapman July 1 to July 4 - 8 a.m. to midnight

Douglas Co. Eudora July 1 to July 2 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 to July 4 - 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.



