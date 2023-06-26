Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rollover crash just west of Topeka ended with one man in the hospital after a failed attempt to change lanes.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, June 23, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound I-70 and K-4 Highway with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2023 Dodge Charger driven by Isaac T. White, 51, of Shawnee, had been headed west in the second lane on the interstate. Meanwhile, a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Hannah R. Wittman, 32, of Lawrence, had been driving in the lane beside White.

KHP said White attempted to change lanes as he passed Wittman, however, he cut her off which caused her to swerve in an attempt to avoid a collision. This caused the Jeep to flip over.

Officials said Wittman’s passenger, Brandon P. Wittman, 33, of Lawrence, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. Three other juvenile passengers were in this vehicle, however, officials did not release any information about their identities or injuries.

Meanwhile, KHP noted that Wittman and White both escaped the crash without injury.

