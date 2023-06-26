Dole Institute brings in Kansas artist for special anniversary

The Dole Institute of Politics is putting something special together for what would be Bob...
The Dole Institute of Politics is putting something special together for what would be Bob Dole’s 100th birthday.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dole Institute of Politics is putting something special together for what would be Bob Dole’s 100th birthday.

The Institute recruited artist Stan Herd to create another earthwork portrait for what is also its 20th anniversary. The portrait will be accompanied by tiles decorated by nearly 800 students with their own visions of Kansas.

“Each of those students will be a part of the art, and their families will be a part of the legacy of creating the work, which I think is a great way to reach out to the whole state of Kansas about the importance of what the Dole Center has done,” Herd said.

Herd says the final reveal will be held on Dole’s birthday, July 22.

