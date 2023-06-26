Civil rights groups push back against senate bill 180

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ACLU of Kansas says senate bill 180 is vague and creates issues involving the constitution.

The bill requires state issued documents like drivers licenses and birth certificates to align with the sex a person was assigned at birth. Moreover, changes that have already been completed will be reversed.

“You don’t get permission to stop following the Constitution just because the legislature happens to pass a bill,” says Micah Kubic, executive director of the ACLU of Kansas. “Including one that is itself extreme and vague and rife with constitutional issues.”

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach held a press conference Monday afternoon to answer questions and clarify how the bill will impact Kansans.

“Senate bill 180 requires that a driver’s license issued by the department of revenue or KDOR lists the licensees biological sex at birth.” says Kobach. “Senate bill 180 does not require the licensee to surrender the license, the actual card, that was issued that reflects a different sex other than the persons sex at birth.”

Kobach and supporting lawmakers call SB 180 “The Women’s Bill of Right”, saying its intent is to protect biological females from potential harm that could be caused by allowing biological males into female-only or female-centric spaces, like domestic violence crisis centers and women-only correctional facilities.

The ACLU pushes back, saying the bill is another way to perpetuate discrimination toward the transgender community.

It is clear that it is discriminatory and its intent that it intends to make life more difficult for transgender Kansans in particular, and it is clear that it is based on outmoded, unscientific, mendacious and malicious principles.” says Kubic.

The bill will go into effect July 1st, 2023.

SB 180 makes no distinction between gender and sex.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.