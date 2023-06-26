Avoid the Area: Rollover crash closes Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned that a late-morning rollover crash has closed Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Department has warned drivers that officials are on the scene of an injury crash at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and McCall Rd. and have closed the road.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. after a vehicle rolled near the intersection. Crews continue to clear the scene.

Officials will release details of the crash following an investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPD officials, Allison Brese, 28, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County...
Topeka woman arrested after burglary of residence in NE Topeka
Jackson County Sheriff's Office says fake call reported in Holton Kan. temporarily shut down...
Swatting call in Holton temporarily shuts down road
Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility...
Inmate found deceased in cell at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Stanford's NiJaree Canady pitches against Washington during the first inning of an NCAA...
Star Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady returns to Topeka
Riley County Police authorities arrested 32-year-old Caleb Perry of Manhattan for his...
Manhattan man arrested following homicide investigation

Latest News

A Topeka man is in police custody after deputies discover methamphetamine in his possession...
Topeka man faces drug charges following traffic stop
FILE
RCPD searches for group who jumped victim in early-morning attack
‘I share that concern’: Topeka Police Chief talks unsolved homicides, crime rates
FILE
‘I share that concern’: Topeka Police Chief talks unsolved homicides, crime rates