Avoid the Area: Rollover crash closes Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned that a late-morning rollover crash has closed Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Department has warned drivers that officials are on the scene of an injury crash at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and McCall Rd. and have closed the road.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. after a vehicle rolled near the intersection. Crews continue to clear the scene.

Officials will release details of the crash following an investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.