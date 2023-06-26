Ark. woman dies following motorcycle crash along Kansas’ I-70

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SALINE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas woman is dead after her husband lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 70 over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Brookville Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Harley Davidson Flux driven by Kevin J. Pierce, 52, of Paragould, Ark., had been headed west on the interstate in the left lane.

KHP noted that a tire on the bike blew which caused Pierce to lose control and the bike to fall and slide on its side. Both Pierce and his passenger, Mary A. Pierce, 40, of Paragould, were thrown from the motorcycle into the center median.

Officials said Pierce was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. His passenger, Mary, was also taken to the hospital, however, medical personnel later pronounced her dead.

KHP indicated that both the driver and passenger were wearing half of their helmets at the time of the crash.

