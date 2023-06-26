Annie Stockton little library

Little library dedication after Tragedy
The little library is located in the Lakeshore Estates.
By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new little library has been added to the Ozawkie area.

Annie Stockton was killed in a car accident June 22, 2021. The little library was erected in her honor. Hayden Mille says, “Her little library is now open for all to enjoy.”

Little libraries are available throughout communities so neighbors can share books they like. Many little libraries have a “take one, leave one” policy. The Annie Stockton Little Library is located in the Lakeshore Estates in Ozawkie, Kan..

