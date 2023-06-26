$451.7 million headed to Kansas to help bridge digital divide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $450 million has been invested in the Sunflower State to further its efforts to bridge the digital divide.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, June 26, that the Sunflower State is set to receive $451.7 million to support the construction of broadband infrastructure. The money will connect all Kansans and ensure statewide high-speed internet access.

“My administration is committed to ensuring every Kansan, regardless of their zip code, has access to fast and reliable internet connectivity, bringing additional economic growth, educational opportunities, and telehealth services,” Gov. Kelly said. “This funding advances our progress toward being a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030.”

Kelly noted that the funds come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program. The program is led by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. It is also set to provide $42.45 billion to State Broadband Offices to expand broadband to unserved areas.

“Kansas’ current broadband system does not operate at the needed level for folks across our state to efficiently access crucial resources such as employment opportunities, virtual learning, and health care,” Representative Sharice Davids (KS-03) said. “This new federal investment is a huge step forward in closing the digital gap and keeping our communities connected. I am proud to have voted for the bipartisan infrastructure law that continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Kansas families.”

In anticipation of the funds, Kelly said the Office of Broadband Development is set to complete work on a strategic plan for digital equity. Data continues to be collected to better understand the broadband needs to deploy the funds efficiently.

“Connectivity is essential in today’s digital world, and this major investment in Kansas is a testament to our commitment to bring high-speed broadband to all parts of the state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “With this funding, we will make significant strides in connecting underserved areas and empowering businesses, students, and residents with the technology they need to prosper.”

The Office of Broadband Development has encouraged residents to complete a speed test and participate in the process. The test takes a few minutes and will provide valuable data.

“This historic investment gives Kansas the greatest opportunity to date to end the digital divide,” said Kansas Broadband Director, Jade Piros de Carvalho. “We are excited to continue doing the work to ensure every Kansan can fully engage in the economy.”

To run an internet speed test, click HERE.

