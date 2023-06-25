Two suffer injuries in motorcycle vs. car crash in Sumner County

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people suffered injuries after a vehicle struck the motorcycle they were riding Sunday morning in Sumner County.

According to the Kanas Highway Patrol Crash Log at around 9:36 am, a 2015, Toyota Rav4, driven by Lori Daniel, 64 of Wichita, Kansas was traveling Westbound on US Highway 166 attempting to make a left turn onto the Northbound ramp of I-35, when a 2008 Harley Davidson, driven by Michael Sims, 50 of Deer Creek, Oklahoma was heading Eastbound on US Highway 166.

Daniel pulled out in front of Sims and struck his motorcycle in the intersection.

According to officials, Daniel suffered no apparent injuries while Sims suffered suspected minor injuries.

Sims’ passenger, Nicole Sims, 53, also of Deer Creek, Oklahoma was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

Officials say neither the motorcycle driver or passenger were wearing their helmets at the time of the crash.

