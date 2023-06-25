Two suffer injuries in motorcycle vs. car crash in Sumner County

Two people suffered injuries after a vehicle struck the motorcycle they were riding Sunday...
Two people suffered injuries after a vehicle struck the motorcycle they were riding Sunday morning in Sumner County.(KWCH)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people suffered injuries after a vehicle struck the motorcycle they were riding Sunday morning in Sumner County.

According to the Kanas Highway Patrol Crash Log at around 9:36 am, a 2015, Toyota Rav4, driven by Lori Daniel, 64 of Wichita, Kansas was traveling Westbound on US Highway 166 attempting to make a left turn onto the Northbound ramp of I-35, when a 2008 Harley Davidson, driven by Michael Sims, 50 of Deer Creek, Oklahoma was heading Eastbound on US Highway 166.

Daniel pulled out in front of Sims and struck his motorcycle in the intersection.

According to officials, Daniel suffered no apparent injuries while Sims suffered suspected minor injuries.

Sims’ passenger, Nicole Sims, 53, also of Deer Creek, Oklahoma was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

Officials say neither the motorcycle driver or passenger were wearing their helmets at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanford's NiJaree Canady pitches against Washington during the first inning of an NCAA...
Star Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady returns to Topeka
According to TPD officials, Allison Brese, 28, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County...
Topeka woman arrested after burglary of residence in NE Topeka
Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility...
Inmate found deceased in cell at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Jackson County Sheriff's Office says fake call reported in Holton Kan. temporarily shut down...
Swatting call in Holton temporarily shuts down road
TPD officials said they arrested Scot Fortner after serving a search warrant and finding...
One arrested after police find meth, psilocybin in SE Topeka home

Latest News

First air refueling flight June 27, 1923.
Air Force Centennial Flyover
basketball generic
KBCA hosts 2023 All Star Games
Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) celebrates with teammate offensive lineman Mike...
KU running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. sits down with 13 Sports
The Pennant holds block party in Downtown Topeka to celebrate 5th anniversary
The Pennant holds block party in Downtown Topeka to celebrate 5th anniversary