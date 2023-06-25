Swatting call in Holton

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received what is believed to be a swatting or fake call Saturday June 24, 2023.
By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Jackson County, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received what is believed to be a swatting or fake call Saturday June 24, 2023.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, the call reported one person shot and two more people were being held captive in a Holton, Kan. residence. Holton Police, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with their Special Response Team arrived to the 100 block of Ohio St. residence. Officers shut down the surrounding streets and quickly made contact with the residents and determined everyone was safe.

Officials say that they believe the call was a . Kansas and surrounding states have been receiving these fake calls recently. The source of the false report under active investigation.

