Sam’s Club holds first ever kids vendor fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “Made by Kids 4 Kids” was an event to raise money for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Vendors were able to purchase a booth for $40.00 on Saturday to showcase kids who have decided to start up their own business.

Children brought and sold their homemade goods such as, snow cones, jewelry, lemonade and cupcakes.

Organizer Marisa Sawyer says the event is all about kids raising money for the kids who need it most.

“It’s going to help not only with kids and their treatment, but it’s going to help with the research on different sicknesses that they’re going through... diabetic, cancer, anything like that,” said event organizer Marisa Sawyer. “It’s going to help with the training with the associates and it’s going to help with the medical equipment that they use as well.”

