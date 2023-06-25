The Pennant holds block party in Downtown Topeka to celebrate 5th anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local vendors were among those who came out to Saturday’s block party put on by The Pennant.

The day marks the restaurant’s five successful years in business.

“I just have a bunch of crochet stuff here, I aim towards little kids usually, but big kids like it too,” said vendor Crystal Vanderpool.

Vanderpool said she only sales her handmade items a few days out of the entire year.

“I usually do Saturday’s in September, but this is the first outside event I’ve done in a while.”

She said her first outside event was warm, but successful.

‘It’s been good... it’s been hot, but it’s been good.”

Vanderpool said a few items in particular are customers’ favorites.

“Small frogs and the mushrooms have been the favorite today for sure.”

The party downtown had something for everybody to enjoy, like live music, food, and even some for the kids.

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops and Mike Babb’s Mix Band performed live, along with the Topeka High Drumline.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.