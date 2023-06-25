New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptists Church celebrates centennial anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tons of people gathered on Saturday for fellowship and music to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

“To remember, the legacy, were standing on the shoulders of those 15 individuals who gathered back 100 years ago. To see that the church is still going, still moving,” said Pastor Delmar White. “That’s our theme for this anniversary celebration...what a fellowship, still here.”

White exclaims that this day is to remember and honor those who came before them and founded the church.

“It’s humbling just to be a part of this legacy of New Mount Zion. To see what’s happened over the years, the ministry opportunities that we have been able to do, said White.” For me it is a very humbling moment.”

The church will conclude their celebrations on Sunday with special services.

