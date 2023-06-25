Michael Wilhoite, Kyle Weems to host second annual dual football/basketball camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka sports icons Michael Wilhoite and Kyle Weems came back home last summer to host a dual football/basketball camp, and they’re now making it annual.

The Highland Park alums hosted last year’s camp at Shawnee Heights, but are moving it to Lee Arena and the indoor facility at Washburn University this year to avoid any chance of weather issues.

The camp will run from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30th. It’s $20 per camper, and the link to sign up is at https://www.bkgiveback.com/

It’s open to campers ages 9-17, and they can choose between doing football or basketball all day, or doing both half and half.

They recommend if a camper is doing both sports, to start with football in the morning session.

The two started what they call the “Big Kev Community Give Back Camp” in honor of Weems’ late father, Kevin, who always preached the importance of giving back to the community to the two athletes.

“He always pushed for us to come back and give to the community, and give what we have to the community. One thing I tried to do was make sure that we didn’t just have professional athletes, but we had other professionals. Whether it be in the Topeka Police Department, whether it be a firefighter, whether it be somebody who works at Target,” Wilhoite told 13 Sports.

“People who have grown up in the same area that a lot of these kids will, and have become professionals in some way, some sort. And can connect with these kids and give back to these kids. And when I say give back, I’m talking about knowledge and time,” he added.

Wilhoite, a Washburn alum turned NFL player and current Denver Broncos linebackers coach, said he and Weems haven’t seen each other since last year’s camp. He said the energy the two will feed off from each other will be enough to get everyone excited.

Weems, a Missouri State great, has been playing basketball professionally overseas, currently in Italy.

