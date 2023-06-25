KU running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. sits down with 13 Sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. is ready to make an even bigger impact with the Jayhawks in 2023.

The Oklahoma native has battled injury for the majority of his career at KU, his most recent coming in week 5 of the 2022 season against Iowa State.

Prior to that, he rushed for 262 yards, 5 touchdowns, and totaled 95 yards in receiving with one touchdown.

Now, he says he’s back and better than ever. Hishaw is excited for the high amount of returners on both offense and defense in the 2023 roster.

13 Sports’ Katie Maher sat down with Hishaw to discuss his recovery and more about what lies ahead. Watch the full interview above.

