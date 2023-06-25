KU running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. sits down with 13 Sports

By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. is ready to make an even bigger impact with the Jayhawks in 2023.

The Oklahoma native has battled injury for the majority of his career at KU, his most recent coming in week 5 of the 2022 season against Iowa State.

Prior to that, he rushed for 262 yards, 5 touchdowns, and totaled 95 yards in receiving with one touchdown.

Now, he says he’s back and better than ever. Hishaw is excited for the high amount of returners on both offense and defense in the 2023 roster.

13 Sports’ Katie Maher sat down with Hishaw to discuss his recovery and more about what lies ahead. Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanford's NiJaree Canady pitches against Washington during the first inning of an NCAA...
Star Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady returns to Topeka
According to TPD officials, Allison Brese, 28, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County...
Topeka woman arrested after burglary of residence in NE Topeka
Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility...
Inmate found deceased in cell at El Dorado Correctional Facility
Jackson County Sheriff's Office says fake call reported in Holton Kan. temporarily shut down...
Swatting call in Holton temporarily shuts down road
TPD officials said they arrested Scot Fortner after serving a search warrant and finding...
One arrested after police find meth, psilocybin in SE Topeka home

Latest News

basketball generic
KBCA hosts 2023 All Star Games
KU running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. sits down with 13 Sports
KBCA hosts 2023 All Star Games
Big 7, Mid-East leagues to merge and form Big East League