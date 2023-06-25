KBCA hosts 2023 All Star Games

By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association hosted its 2023 All Star Games at Mabee Arena in Salina on Saturday.

A few local stars showcased their skills on the court, and were recognized for their performances during the high school season.

Check out the highlights!

The local girls invited to the games were:

Destiny Yates - Guard, Manhattan (Blue team).

Trista Hoobler - Guard, Wamego (Blue team).

Kanyon Olberding - Forward, Jackson Heights (Blue team).

Rebecca Snyder - Forward, Emporia (Blue team).

Brooklyn Jones - Guard, Lebo (Gold team).

The local boys invited to the games were:

Keller Hurla - Guard, St. Marys (Blue team).

Matthew Garber - Guard, Sabetha (Blue team).

Landon Boss - Guard, Osage City (Gold team).

