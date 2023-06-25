Air Force Centennial Flyover

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United States Air Force is honoring 100 years of air refueling with a public flyover.

“As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world. As Mobility Airmen, we write the next chapter of air refueling.”

The flight will go over all 50 states on Tuesday, June 27. The Kansas mission consists of two aircrafts. According to 22D Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs the Kansas mission will be served by “the Air Force Reserve’s 931st ARW flying a KC-46A Pegasus from McConnell accompanied by a KC-135R Stratotanker from the Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing at Forbes Field in Topeka.” The landmarks these two aircrafts will fly over are:

University of Kansas in downtown Lawrence, Kan. at 10:23 a.m.

Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, Kan. at 10:23 a.m.

Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan. at 10:38 a.m.

KSU Aerospace and Technology Campus in Salina, Kan. at 10:52 a.m.

Wichita State University in Wichita at 11:15 a.m.

Downtown and Keeper of the Plains in Wichita at 11:16 a.m.

The times are all approximate. The aircrafts will fly over the landmarks at 2,000 to 2,500 feet above ground level. After the flyovers, the aircrafts will begin air refueling procedures at a higher altitude.

The first air refueling took place on June 27, 1923 at the Naval Air Station North Island Calif.. 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert were flying a DH-4B biplane “passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter.”

Chief of Public Affairs GS-12, DAF John Van Winkle notes that, “One hundred years later, the Air Force celebrates these Airmen’s tenacity and innovative will that is still thriving in Airmen’s spirits today.”

