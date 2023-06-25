12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene
3 shot at 2 sites in Capital City; 1 considered life-threatening
Stanford's NiJaree Canady pitches against Washington during the first inning of an NCAA...
Star Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady returns to Topeka
Court documents state that Dahlkesteire Eichelberger has requested a new attorney in his trial.
Man found with a semi-automatic rifle outside Topeka Walmart requests a new attorney after found guilty of criminal threat, aggravated assault
Riley County Police Department announced that on Thursday, June 22, three people were arrested...
Three arrested in connection to suspected fentanyl-related death in Riley County
Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility...
Inmate found deceased in cell at El Dorado Correctional Facility

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptists Church holds 100th Anniversary followed with fellowship and...
New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptists Church celebrates centennial anniversary
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision both scorned and praised