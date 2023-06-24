Topeka woman arrested after burglary of residence in NE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she burglarized a residence in Northeast Topeka.

Topeka Police Department officials said officers with TPD were dispatched to call for service around 7:26 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 in the 700 block of NE Chester regarding a burglary in progress to a house in the area. Officers quickly responded and located the woman and vehicle, taking them into custody without incident.

According to TPD officials, Allison Brese, 28, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for suspicion of the following:

Burglary

Theft

TPD said the input provided by community members regarding suspicious activities in this incident added value to the investigation allowing for an effective and timely outcome.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.