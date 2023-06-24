Topeka community hosts walk to support diabetes research

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Lions Club and Midland Care hosted a community walk around Gage Park centered around awareness about prediabetes.

The event took place Saturday morning and, despite the rain, saw over 50 participants show up and walk in support. According to Midland Care, one in three adults have prediabetes but some don’t know it until the symptoms begin.

“So there are 84.1 million adults in the U.S that have prediabetes. We want to help people so that they don’t have issues that diabetes creates,” said Donna Doel, assistant coordinator at Midland Care. “Whether it’s your heart, your kidneys or your eyesight. The goal for us is to help people prevent getting diabetes so that they can live a longer and healthier life.”

The goal of the walk was to help people learn how to prevent type two diabetes which was supported through offering 24 one hour sessions throughout the year by the Midland Care Center and giving participants free blood pressure checks while at the park.

The event occurs annually and more information about prediabetes and how to spot the symptoms can be found on the Midland Care website.

