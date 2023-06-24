Star Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady returns to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High alum NiJaree Canady had the freshman year most college softball players could only dream of. Now that it’s over, she made her long-awaited return to Top City.

”It was always my dream to pitch at the Women’s College World Series, and to be a good pitcher at the Women’s College World Series. But to finally do it, it was incredible,” said Canady.

Canady put the nation on notice in the 2023 season. The freshman phenom led the Cardinal to a 47-15 record, and helped stamp their ticket to Oklahoma City.

“To get to the Women’s College World Series, that was a dream of our team’s for the whole season. To finally be there, it was incredible,” she said.

Stanford made it all the way to the National Semifinals, falling to the eventual National Champions in Oklahoma, but NiJa and her teammates are already looking ahead to their potential for 2024.

“We had an amazing team, we have an amazing team coming back. And I know we’re all just excited for next season, and to get back,” she said.

It’s pretty easy to feel confident about the team’s future when it’s got Canady in the circle.

By the end of the season she notched a 0.57 ERA, a 17-3 record, and 218 strikeouts in 135 innings pitched.

It’s no wonder she was named the NFCA National Freshman of the Year.

“It was fantastic. It was a goal for me all season,” Canady said. “To get that it was amazing.”

While the Topeka native was making her name known everywhere else, the community back home was cheering her on pretty loudly every step of the way, and she heard it all.

“So many people were reaching out and saying they were watching me, and people I didn’t even like hear about. And it was just amazing to just feel the support Topeka was giving me,” she said.

She may have already turned her dreams into reality, but she’s nowhere near done.

“Coming into the season I wasn’t sure if I could pitch at this level just because being a freshman you don’t really know what to expect. But now I’m pretty confident and ready to build upon it.”

Canady will be giving pitching lessons and holding camps at Powerhouse Athletics this summer.

She’ll also be heading to Japan to represent Team USA in August.

