Saturday forecast: Morning t-showers, afternoon heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern is the chance for showers/storms that will push through northeast KS this morning. Specific details are still unknown on how long the rain will last due to short term models doing a poor job on picking up on the rain this morning. It will likely be dry this afternoon with heat the main concern with most spots approaching if not exceeding 100°.

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans this morning, check the radar before heading out. Remember if you hear thunder or see lightning seek shelter. Don’t wait until it starts raining, remember lightning can travel 10 miles away from the center of a storm even in clear skies.

With the heat continuing, make sure you’re staying safe. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Not tornadoes or any other severe weather hazard, heat! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind. While it gets relatively cooler Sunday through Tuesday with less humidity don’t let that fool you. Remain hydrated even on those days especially if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time.



Models continue to disagree on the rain chance today with the medium and long range models indicating the rain while the short term models are keeping the area dry. High likelihood that any rain that does exist today will mainly occur during the morning hours with lightning and locally heavy rain the main concern. A few stronger storms could produce hail/wind even strong enough for a quick severe t-storm warning so don’t be surprised. After today, we’ll have a couple dry and sunny days.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Showers/storms this morning, dry this afternoon with sunny skies. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Heat indices 97-103. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs for most areas in the upper 80s with a few spots still reaching 90° but much drier air could even lead to a ‘feels like temperature’ cooler than the actual temperature. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Highs remain around 90° Monday and Tuesday and while a few showers/storms can’t be ruled out Tuesday, the better chance for storms will occur Tuesday night. This is in response to an increase in humidity that we’ll definitely feel by the 2nd half of the work week.

Highs likely in the mid 90s to around 100° Wednesday and Thursday with uncertainty on Friday with one model pushing a cold front through Friday with the other model pushing it through by Saturday. Regardless, it’ll be more seasonal next Saturday. Depending on the timing of the front will depend on timing of rain and storms.

