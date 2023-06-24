One arrested after police find meth, psilocybin in SE Topeka home

TPD officials said they arrested Scot Fortner after serving a search warrant and finding methamphetamine, psilocybin, firearms and drug paraphernalia inside the Southeast Topeka home.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is behind bars after police found methamphetamine, psilocybin and more inside a Southeast Topeka home.

Topeka Police Department (TPD) officials said members of the TPD Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on Friday, June 23 in the 1200 block of SE Bell Terr. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, authorities found marijuana, methamphetamine, psilocybin, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

According to TPD officials, Scot Fortner, 38, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for suspicion of the following:

  • Aggravated child endangerment
  • Distribution of methamphetamine within 1000′ of a school
  • Distribution of marijuana within 1000′ of a school
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute within 1000′ of a school
  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Failing to stop for a red traffic control
  • Transporting an open container of Liquor

