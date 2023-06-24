One arrested after police find meth, psilocybin in SE Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is behind bars after police found methamphetamine, psilocybin and more inside a Southeast Topeka home.

Topeka Police Department (TPD) officials said members of the TPD Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on Friday, June 23 in the 1200 block of SE Bell Terr. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, authorities found marijuana, methamphetamine, psilocybin, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

According to TPD officials, Scot Fortner, 38, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for suspicion of the following:

Aggravated child endangerment

Distribution of methamphetamine within 1000′ of a school

Distribution of marijuana within 1000′ of a school

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute within 1000′ of a school

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Possession of stolen property

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Failing to stop for a red traffic control

Transporting an open container of Liquor

