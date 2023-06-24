Model T Ford Club of America wrapped it annual national tour with a car show

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Model T Ford Club of America (MTFCA) wrapped its annual national tour today in Manhattan. The tour ended with Model T’s lined across Manhattan’s city park for a car show.

“This gives us an opportunity to appreciate the people that still live in the small-town USA that have been so wonderful to us here,” said Kathy Tagert, chapter coordinator of MTFCA.

“Manhattan has been a wonderful place to have the things that we’ve seen up here some of the scenery and stuff I live in the flatland of Indiana and I didn’t realize that Kansas has the kind of hills and the scenery that it does so I’m glad that Stu got us up here to see this stuff,” said Jerry Kramer, vice president of MTFCA.

“A big town with a small-town spirit and so also it’s right in the center of the country, it’s the heartland, it’s where everything is, and it’s a place that’s easily accessible for many different areas of the country,” said George Akin, president of MTFCA.

The region is special but it’s the people that really make the tour worthwhile.

“This tour is really not about the cars it’s about the people and it’s about coming together once a year or sometimes even twice a year if you do more than one tour and meeting old friends and friends that you’ve made along the way,” said Akin.

“It’s hard to put into words it’s trying to add a lot to maintaining some of the histories that we have here and mainly it’s the people too it’s not just the cars but it’s the people and the hobby that is here their all so welcoming,” said Tagert.

Roughly 80 cars enjoyed the scenic Flint Hills routes in total.

“The one that we did on Tuesday where we really got into the Flint Hills where you go up and down and the scenery and stuff that was probably my favorite part of it when we went to the town where the Oz museum was,” said Kramer.

“Just the countryside, beautiful rolling hills, and the open air, we don’t see that in Tennessee we’re in a canopy of trees and mountains I’m right at the Smoky Mountains but to come out here and see just the vastness of this country,” said Akin.

The show ended with some food and a program with awards for different items.

