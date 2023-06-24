Manhattan man arrested following homicide investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested a Manhattan man Friday night for his connection to the murder of a 42-year-old woman.

A six-month investigation by the Riley County Police Department led to the arrest of 32-year-old Caleb Perry of Manhattan.

On January 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. for a welfare check.

Officers found Takeera Griffin dead in her apartment and Perry on the scene once they arrived.

According to RCPD authorities, an investigation revealed Perry had lied about the circumstances leading up to and causing Griffin’s death. Further investigation determined Griffin’s cause of death was a homicide. Perry is also reported to have accessed a financial account belonging to Griffin after her death.

Perry was already confined in the Riley County Jail for unrelated charges when he was arrested around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, for first-degree murder, criminal use of a financial card, and three counts of interference with law enforcement.

He was issued a bond of $1 million for these charges and remains confined with a total bond of $1,016,000.

