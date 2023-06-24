Lanes reopening on Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - All four lanes of U.S. 24/Fort Riley Blvd. are reopened to through traffic in Manhattan, Kan.

The City of Manhattan officials said starting Friday, June 23, the lanes will reopen to through traffic in the vicinity of the Levee Dr. intersection, although work continues off to the side.

Officials indicated utility relocation and the installation of new traffic signals may still impact the area in the near future, but the bulk of the new street construction has been completed.

City of Manhattan officials said an ongoing KDOT project to mill and overlay U.S. 24 continues from K-18 to Excel Rd. with the project about half complete at this time.

Additionally, beginning Monday, June 26, traffic control will be removed on Fort Riley Blvd./K-18 between 10th St. and Juliette Ave., and all four lanes of K-18 will be reopened. Some work will continue in the area of the 10th St. intersection.

City of Manhattan officials urge motorists to drive safely in these areas this summer as these projects are wrapping up, follow all signage and always look for construction workers.

