Inmate found deceased in cell at El Dorado Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate was found deceased at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility resident Nicholas Reimonenq, 31, was found in his cell unresponsive and died Saturday morning, June 24, at the facility. The cause of death is pending further investigation as well as results of an independent autopsy.

KDOC officials said per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). The investigation is currently ongoing.

Reimonenq was serving a sentence for one count of burglary and one count of attempted aggravated battery from Saline County and was admitted to KDOC on May 10, 2023.

KDOC noted the El Dorado Correctional Facility is an all-male facility housing all custody levels with a current population of 1,736 residents.

