Inmate found deceased in cell at El Dorado Correctional Facility

Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility...
Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility resident Nicholas Reimonenq, 31, was found in his cell unresponsive and died Saturday morning, June 24, at the facility.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate was found deceased at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility resident Nicholas Reimonenq, 31, was found in his cell unresponsive and died Saturday morning, June 24, at the facility. The cause of death is pending further investigation as well as results of an independent autopsy.

KDOC officials said per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). The investigation is currently ongoing.

Reimonenq was serving a sentence for one count of burglary and one count of attempted aggravated battery from Saline County and was admitted to KDOC on May 10, 2023.

KDOC noted the El Dorado Correctional Facility is an all-male facility housing all custody levels with a current population of 1,736 residents.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene
3 shot at 2 sites in Capital City; 1 considered life-threatening
Court documents state that Dahlkesteire Eichelberger has requested a new attorney in his trial.
Man found with a semi-automatic rifle outside Topeka Walmart requests a new attorney after found guilty of criminal threat, aggravated assault
Stanford's NiJaree Canady pitches against Washington during the first inning of an NCAA...
Star Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady returns to Topeka
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Markquis Nowell signs two-way contract with Raptors
FILE
Excessive speed causes semi to roll after attempt to exit I-70 near JC

Latest News

The City of Manhattan officials said starting Friday, June 23, the lanes on Fort Riley Blvd...
Lanes reopening on Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan
TPD officials said they arrested Scot Fortner after serving a search warrant and finding...
One arrested after police find meth, psilocybin in SE Topeka home
Hot with a chance of storms
The Flint Hills Feast offered local products from local producers