The Flint Hills Feast offered local products from local producers

By Joseph Robben
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Feast was held Friday evening at The Volland Store in Alma.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s From the Land of Kansas program sponsored the Flint Hills Feast. The event offered the public an opportunity to meet local producers including Alma Cheese, Manhattan Brewing Company, Alma Bakery & Sweet Shoppe, Sweet Granada, Boot Hill Distillery, Guilty Biscuit, Piccalilli Farm, Woolly Bee Farm, MHK Caravan, and Pacheco Beef.

The evening also featured a live cooking demonstration by The Curious Plate and Pacheco Beef. The duo shared tips and tricks on cooking and seasoning beef. Along with sample tastings from local Kansas artisan vendors, live music from Tallgrass Express, and art viewing at The Volland Store. The event was a great way to support local producers and their products.

”I think Kansas is a hidden gem, from communities perspective there’s a lot to celebrate, a lot to taste as well as samples from the vendors but also to be entrenched in the Flint Hills enjoying the scenery,” said Lauren Grier, content creator of The Curious Plate.

“We are really just proud of the products that we produce here that getting to shop and connect local with the people that have such passion that their producing a product and getting to really showcase them in a really fun and different way,” said Wrenn Pacheco, owner of Pacheco beef.

Events like the Flint Hills Feast support the goals of From the Land of Kansas to support businesses that grow, produce, process, or manufacture products in Kansas, and to provide consumers with local, Kansas-grown food.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents state that Dahlkesteire Eichelberger has requested a new attorney in his trial.
Man found with a semi-automatic rifle outside Topeka Walmart requests a new attorney after found guilty of criminal threat, aggravated assault
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Shooting scene
3 shot at 2 sites in Capital City; 1 considered life-threatening
Kansas's Gradey Dick reacts to a three pointer during the second half of a first-round college...
Star KU guard Gradey Dick selected by Raptors
Key'arri Shorter
Report of child abuse in Southwest Topeka leads to man’s arrest

Latest News

The Flint Hills Feast offered local products from local producers
Stanford's NiJaree Canady pitches against Washington during the first inning of an NCAA...
Star Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady returns to Topeka
Model T Ford Club of America wrapped it annual national tour with a car show
Roughly 80 cars enjoyed the scenic Flint Hills routes in total.
Model T Ford Club of America wrapped it annual national tour with a car show