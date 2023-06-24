The Flint Hills Feast offered local products from local producers

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Feast was held Friday evening at The Volland Store in Alma.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s From the Land of Kansas program sponsored the Flint Hills Feast. The event offered the public an opportunity to meet local producers including Alma Cheese, Manhattan Brewing Company, Alma Bakery & Sweet Shoppe, Sweet Granada, Boot Hill Distillery, Guilty Biscuit, Piccalilli Farm, Woolly Bee Farm, MHK Caravan, and Pacheco Beef.

The evening also featured a live cooking demonstration by The Curious Plate and Pacheco Beef. The duo shared tips and tricks on cooking and seasoning beef. Along with sample tastings from local Kansas artisan vendors, live music from Tallgrass Express, and art viewing at The Volland Store. The event was a great way to support local producers and their products.

”I think Kansas is a hidden gem, from communities perspective there’s a lot to celebrate, a lot to taste as well as samples from the vendors but also to be entrenched in the Flint Hills enjoying the scenery,” said Lauren Grier, content creator of The Curious Plate.

“We are really just proud of the products that we produce here that getting to shop and connect local with the people that have such passion that their producing a product and getting to really showcase them in a really fun and different way,” said Wrenn Pacheco, owner of Pacheco beef.

Events like the Flint Hills Feast support the goals of From the Land of Kansas to support businesses that grow, produce, process, or manufacture products in Kansas, and to provide consumers with local, Kansas-grown food.

