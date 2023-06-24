Cooler Sunday with less humidity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a hot and humid start to the weekend, a cold front Saturday night will bring a more refreshing airmass to the area Sunday. The nicer airmass remains through Tuesday before the humidity and the heat build back in for mid-week.

Taking Action:

While the heat/humidity won’t be as intense Sunday-Tuesday, make sure you’re staying safe because it will still be hot, just not as bad as Saturday or Wednesday through Friday. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Not tornadoes or any other severe weather hazard, heat! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind. Confidence in the details of the storm chances remain low so keep checking back for updates on timing and how widespread the rain will be.

The overall weather pattern calls for near seasonal highs Sunday through Tuesday before dangerous heat moves back in Wednesday. This will be in response to a ridge in the jetstream that will develop. The strength of the ridge will be key as to how hot it could get and if there will be any showers/storms so with this weather pattern still a few days out, the forecast is subject to change.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs for most areas in the upper 80s with a few spots still reaching 90° but much drier air could even lead to a ‘feels like temperature’ cooler than the actual temperature. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Highs remain around 90° Monday and Tuesday and while a few showers/storms can’t be ruled out Tuesday, the better chance for storms will occur Tuesday night. This is in response to an increase in humidity that we’ll definitely feel by the 2nd half of the work week.

Highs likely in the mid 90s to around 100° (possibly even hotter depending on the strength of the ridge) Wednesday through Friday before a cold front brings temperatures to more seasonal values for next weekend with rain chances at times.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.