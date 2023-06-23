Young musicians getting summer practice in at Shawnee Heights Orchestra Camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Young musicians are getting their practice in at Shawnee Heights this summer.

Shawnee Heights’ Summer Orchestra Camp is underway. The kids will spend one week learning four different songs and learning to play in different-sized groups, before ending the camp with a spectacular water balloon war.

Orchestra Director Ryan Masotto says all kids are welcome.

“We invite students that are not just Shawnee Heights kids,” Masotto said. “We open it up to as many students as possible, we like to make it so there summer at least includes a little bit of music. This camp is extremely fun. I hope next year if your student does play in 5th to 8th grade, and they want to come participate in our camp, I look forward to seeing them next year.”

You can find information about Shawnee Heights summer camps on the district website.

