Young musicians getting summer practice in at Shawnee Heights Orchestra Camp

Shawnee Heights’ Summer Orchestra Camp is underway.
Shawnee Heights’ Summer Orchestra Camp is underway.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Young musicians are getting their practice in at Shawnee Heights this summer.

Shawnee Heights’ Summer Orchestra Camp is underway. The kids will spend one week learning four different songs and learning to play in different-sized groups, before ending the camp with a spectacular water balloon war.

Orchestra Director Ryan Masotto says all kids are welcome.

“We invite students that are not just Shawnee Heights kids,” Masotto said. “We open it up to as many students as possible, we like to make it so there summer at least includes a little bit of music. This camp is extremely fun. I hope next year if your student does play in 5th to 8th grade, and they want to come participate in our camp, I look forward to seeing them next year.”

You can find information about Shawnee Heights summer camps on the district website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Court documents state that Dahlkesteire Eichelberger has requested a new attorney in his trial.
Man found with a semi-automatic rifle outside Topeka Walmart requests a new attorney after found guilty of criminal threat, aggravated assault
Shooting scene
3 shot at 2 sites in Capital City; 1 considered life-threatening
Key'arri Shorter
Report of child abuse in Southwest Topeka leads to man’s arrest
Kansas's Gradey Dick reacts to a three pointer during the second half of a first-round college...
Star KU guard Gradey Dick selected by Raptors

Latest News

The State Library of Kansas officials said in a press release that while the summer program...
State Library of Kansas Board approves $22,000 to support summer programs for 2024
Three Topekan minority business owners are closer to their dreams thanks to a grant pitch...
Minority business owners put their best foot forward in grant pitch competition
Robert D. Williams
Paola man arrested for possession of meth and paraphernalia
3 shot at 2 sites in Capital City; 1 considered life-threatening
3 shot at 2 sites in Capital City; 1 considered life-threatening